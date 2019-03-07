Vegas Play of the Day: USC at Utah

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

USC plus-4 at Utah: $440 to win $400

Sometimes, three words can suffice — too many points. That’s about the extent of the handicap tonight in Salt Lake City, where disappointment over the Trojans season has boiled over to value.

USC has lost two straight heartbreakers, and that recency bias combined with Utah’s reputation for playing well at home has the money on the Utes. But this is not a vintage Utes team.

Utah struggles exceptionally on the defensive end, especially at the three-point line. USC can shoot, and it’s easy to see a situation where Bennie Boatright and Jonah Matthews bomb Utah right out of its own gym.

Despite the Pac-12 standings where USC is a game behind Utah, the visitors rate out slightly stronger on the year. This number shouldn’t be any higher than Utah minus-2.

Current Standings: Keefer (27-26-2, $9,936), Brewer (17-18-2, $8,290) Emerson (3-4, $5,362), Grimala (17-16-1, $5,150)

