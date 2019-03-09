Vegas Play of the Day: UNLV at Colorado State

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

UNLV plus-3 at Colorado State, $770 to win $700: UNLV beat Colorado State by two points in the first meeting of the season. For all intents and purposes, the regular season finale will also be a closely-contested affair because this appears to be two evenly matched teams.

I’m not concerned with UNLV holding back some players for next week’s Mountain West tournament, where the Rebels are locked into the No. 5 seed and a quarterfinal game against San Diego State. Rather, the Rebels will use today’s game at Colorado State to build momentum for the tournament.

UNLV’s backcourt of Noah Robotham and Amauri Hardy should be too much for Colorado State to handle, especially considering the Rams surrender nearly 76 points per game. That ranks 280th out of about 320 teams.

Maybe it’s the UNLV grad and Las Vegas native in me speaking, but I just don’t see how the Rebels can be a three-point underdog against a team with 12 wins on the season.

Current Standings: Keefer (27-27-2, $9,496), Brewer (17-18-2, $8,290) Emerson (4-4, $5,762), Grimala (17-16-1, $5,150)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21