Vegas Play of the Day: Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Calgary Flames minus-130 vs. Vegas Golden Knights: $650 to win $500

I try to stay away from games involving the Golden Knights in the Play of the Day, but the board is limited today and I’m pretty confident in how I see this game going.

The Golden Knights’ six-game winning streak is bound to end. This is more of a reflection on the spot than the team, as Vegas’ streak should be taken seriously but it’s going to be difficult to extend it in the Saddledome.

This is a venue where the Golden Knights lost 7-2 in their only previous trip this season. That one was also with Malcolm Subban in net, and the backup is again expected to give Marc-Andre Fleury a breather tonight after a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, as Vegas is lacing up for the second time in less than 24 hours, the Flames stewed in a four-game losing streak that included a tight 2-1 loss at T-Mobile Arena last Wednesday for a couple days.

These teams are evenly matched, but given the situation, Calgary should be laying a higher price.

Current Standings: Keefer (27-27-2, $9,496), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (4-4, $5,762), Grimala (17-16-1, $5,150)

