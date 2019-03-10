Vegas Play of the Day: Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 11:21 a.m.
The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.
Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.
Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.
Calgary Flames minus-130 vs. Vegas Golden Knights: $650 to win $500
I try to stay away from games involving the Golden Knights in the Play of the Day, but the board is limited today and I’m pretty confident in how I see this game going.
The Golden Knights’ six-game winning streak is bound to end. This is more of a reflection on the spot than the team, as Vegas’ streak should be taken seriously but it’s going to be difficult to extend it in the Saddledome.
This is a venue where the Golden Knights lost 7-2 in their only previous trip this season. That one was also with Malcolm Subban in net, and the backup is again expected to give Marc-Andre Fleury a breather tonight after a back-to-back.
Meanwhile, as Vegas is lacing up for the second time in less than 24 hours, the Flames stewed in a four-game losing streak that included a tight 2-1 loss at T-Mobile Arena last Wednesday for a couple days.
These teams are evenly matched, but given the situation, Calgary should be laying a higher price.
Current Standings: Keefer (27-27-2, $9,496), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (4-4, $5,762), Grimala (17-16-1, $5,150)
