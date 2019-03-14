Vegas Play of the Day: Nuggets vs. Mavericks

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Denver Nuggets minus-11.5 vs. Dallas Mavericks: $330 to win $300

One of the league's best team taking on one of the league's worst will always lead to a big line. But this one feels like it should be bigger. The Nuggets have scored triple-digit points in their last 17 games and the Mavericks have been held under 90 twice already this month.

Not only have the Mavs lost their last six, they've lost 11 of 12. Hard to see the the losing streak snapped tonight, and 11.5 points is not too many to make me hesitate.

The Nuggets still have eyes on the West's top seed. The Mavericks are playing for lottery picks. Plus, the Nuggets won by 10 in Dallas just a few weeks ago. Give me Denver and the points.

Current Standings: Keefer (28-27-2, $9,996), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,990) Emerson (5-4, $6,362), Grimala (17-17-1, $4,550)