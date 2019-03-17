Vegas Play of the Day: SEC Tournament Championship Game

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

SEC Tournament Championship — Auburn plus-4.5 vs. Tennessee: $440 to win $400

Controversial game-ending no-call or not, Auburn looked quite impressive in the second half of a 65-62 SEC Tournament semifinal win over Florida on Saturday. The Tigers overcame a 7-point halftime deficit by catching fire offensively like few teams in the nation can.

Few teams in the nation can hope to contain it, either. Not even Tennessee, which has been perceived to be a level above Auburn all season long.

That’s not necessarily true. The Tigers acquitted themselves just fine in the teams’ only regular-season meeting, an 84-80 victory eight days ago, and are in position to do so again this morning.

Yes, they’ve played one more game than the Volunteers in the SEC Tournament but Tennessee’s path has been just as taxing, both physically and emotionally. Mississippi State and Kentucky, Tennessee’s opponents the last two days, are tougher than anyone Auburn has played.

The Tigers will be ready to win their first conference tournament title in 34 years and 4.5 points is a bigger cushion than they need.

Current Standings: Keefer (28-27-2, $9,996), Brewer (18-18-2, $8,790) Emerson (5-4, $6,362), Grimala (17-17-1, $4,350)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or [email protected]. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.