Vegas Play of the Day: Texas Tech vs. Buffalo

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Texas Tech minus-4 vs. Buffalo: $440 to win $400

There’s a perception that Texas Tech is all defense, no offense. That’s a little unfair.

Sure, the Red Raiders’ defense is their biggest strength — and will cause the Bulls all sorts of problems — but their offense has come along in a big way as the season has progressed. Jarrett Culver is a legitimate college superstar, as he ranks No. 2 in kenpom’s Player of the Year metric.

Buffalo is known as the up-and-down, offensively explosive team, but it doesn’t have anyone like Culver to rely on. The Bulls played one of their best games in dispatching Arizona State 91-74 in the round of 64, but it will be a tall order to repeat against the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech will make Buffalo beat it in the half court, and that will be extremely difficult. The Bulls, for all their success, also aren’t a very good 3-point shooting team.

This is Texas Tech’s game to lose.

Current Standings: Keefer (29-27-2, $10,396), Brewer (18-18-2, $9,690) Emerson (6-4, $6,862), Grimala (18-18-1, $4,480)

