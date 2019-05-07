Vegas Play of the Day: 76ers at Raptors

Seth Wenig / Assocaited Press

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun’s sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Philadelphia 76ers money line plus-210 at Toronto Raptors, $400 to win $840: The longer this series goes, the clearer it becomes that Toronto is virtually a one-man show. Kawhi Leonard is having an historic postseason run, but he is getting no help from his teammates. While that formula can work for a game or two, it's very difficult to wring extended postseason success out of that kind of game plan (unless you have LeBron James to carry the load).

Leonard is shooting better than 60% for the series and above 50% from 3-point range, but at some point he's going to perform like a mortal. I'm willing to bet it happens tonight, in front of the Toronto home crowd. And we know the rest of the Raptors have a spotty history of rising to the occasion at home as favorites during the playoffs.

Joel Embiid's health is scary, but if he plays at a reasonable level and Philadelphia makes its outside shots I like the 76ers to take control of this series with a key road win in Game 5.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-21-2, $8,900), Keefer (32-35-2, $8,016), Emerson (8-9, $4,992), Grimala (21-22-1, $3,325)