Vegas Play of the Day: Rockets vs. Warriors

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Houston Rockets minus-7 vs. Golden State Warriors: $550 to win $500

The big story heading into this game is obviously Kevin Durant's injury, but the Warriors didn't exactly fall apart without him in the second half of Game 5 as they pulled away down the stretch to take a 3-2 series lead. I still think Golden State will summon its championship pedigree and win this series, but I don't like them tonight in Game 6.

The home team has won every game so far, and Houston will play with more defensive energy in front of its partisan crowd tonight. With only two legitimate offensive threats to mark — Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — the Rockets should be able to figure out a way to limit Golden State's scoring.

Look for Houston to take a 7- or 8-point lead into the final minutes, with late free throws pushing the Rockets to cover.

Current Standings: Brewer (23-21-2, $8,900), Keefer (33-35-2, $8,416), Emerson (9-9, $5,397), Grimala (21-23-1, $2,925)