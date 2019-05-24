Vegas Play of the Day: Braves at Cardinals

Jeff Roberson / Associated Press

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Atlanta Braves plus-145 at St. Louis Cardinals: $500 to win $725

Just when it looked like Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas was settling into the kind of groove that carried him to Cy Young contention last season, the right-hander blew up in his most recent start, surrendering seven runs in 1.1 innings in a loss to the Texas Rangers. Mikolas was taken deep twice by the Rangers, making it the third time this season he has given up multiple home runs in a start. Last year, he allowed multiple homers just three times all season (32 starts).

The Braves are not lacking for power, either. They rank 11th in baseball in home runs per game (1.39), so if Mikolas is getting too much of the plate again, Atlanta can hurt him. I like the value of taking the road underdog here and hoping the Braves knock a couple out of the park.

Current Standings: Brewer (24-21-2, $8,900), Keefer (35-37-2, $8,576), Emerson (10-10, $5,357), Grimala (22-24-1, $2,750)

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.