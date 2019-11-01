Vegas Play of the Day: Spurs at Warriors

Matt Slocum / AP

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

San Antonio Spurs minus-7 at Golden State Warriors, $440 to win $400:

It's too early in the season to have a super-accurate read on most NBA teams, but the signals being sent out by Golden State seem to indicate that the tank is on.

First, the Warriors ruled Klay Thompson out for the entire season, even though most people expected him back for the final month of the regular season. Now the team has announced that Stephen Curry's hand injury will need a ridiculous three months to heal. Throw in blowout losses to the Clippers, Thunder and Suns and that sounds like a team that is punting the 2019-20 season in hopes of landing a high draft pick to reload around their injured stars.

I think the timing is good for San Antonio to go into Golden State in front of a dead crowd and pick over the Warriors' corpse. Look for a double-digit Spurs win.

Current Standings: Grimala (9-3, $11,345), Emerson (8-10, $8,490), Keefer (14-12-1, $8,145), Brewer (7-9, $7,575)