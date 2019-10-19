Vegas Play of the Day: Kansas at Texas

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 | 2 a.m.
The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.
Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.
Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.
Kansas at Texas over 62 points: $770 to win $700
For the second straight Saturday, I’m going to pick a total in the Play of the Day as a way not to be repetitive since I’ve already picked every side on the board here. This one leapt off the page because I think both teams — yes, that includes Kansas — are going to be able to score.
The reason Texas hasn’t taken the leap into being a College Football Playoff contender that many expected is because of its defense. It was a sham that the Longhorns held Oklahoma to 34 points in last week’s loss and caused the game to go well under the 77.5-point total.
The Sooners, as usual, moved the ball at will. They racked up more than 500 yards of offense and nearly 8 yards per play but failed to finish a few drives.
I think it was more randomness than Texas suddenly turning into a passable stop unit on its side of the field. Kansas is more explosive on offense than most would expect, and should score in the mid-20s at the minimum.
Texas, meanwhile, should rack up points even easier against a defense that’s light on talent compared to its offense. I wouldn’t be surprised if this game ended up falling somewhere in the 70s, so over 62 points is a short asking price.
Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,945), Emerson (6-10, $7,590), Brewer (6-9, $7,015), Keefer (11-11-1, $6,575)
