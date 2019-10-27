Vegas Play of the Day: Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Memphis Grizzlies plus-5 vs. Brooklyn Nets: $770 to win $700

I would typically only use a Play of the Day on the NFL on a Sunday in the fall, but it’s the much-hyped sports equinox, right? So let’s open up the board.

This line looks at least three points too high. Memphis is young but talented. Brooklyn is more experienced but just as less proven.

Sure, the Nets made the playoffs last year and now added Kyrie Irving but that’s simplifying the situation. Brooklyn also lost a lot of the players that led to last year’s breakout — including D’Angelo Russell most notably.

It’s a work in progress early in the season. The Nets will probably figure out by the end of the regular season and be in contention for the playoffs, right about the time the Grizzlies figure to be tanking for a better draft pick.

Perhaps this would be closer to a fair line then. Right now it’s inflated.

Current Standings: Grimala (8-3, $10,545), Emerson (7-10, $8,190), Brewer (7-9, $7,675), Keefer (12-12-1, $6,945)

