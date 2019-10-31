Vegas Play of the Day: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State over 44.5 points: $550 to win $500

Another Thursday night slate of college football I’m forced to pick in the Play of the Day as part of my promise to handicap every game, another set of games where I’d rather pass. I don’t like a side in either Georgia Southern at Appalachian State or West Virginia at Baylor.

For record-keeping purposes, I’ll take Appalachian State minus-15 and West Virginia plus-18 as “guesses” but I have such little confidence that I’ll skirt the rules at look at the total in the Sun Belt game.

It’s moved a little too far. It was three points higher at the start of the week, but now has dropped into bettable territory thanks to bad weather reports for Boone, N.C.

The market sometimes overreacts to a bit of rain, however, and that might be what’s happening here. The Mountaineers and Eagles can still score in the wetness.

They’re both in the top 12 in running play percentage in the nation. Appalachian State has boasted an explosive rushing attack all season behind Darrynton Evans.

Georgia Southern’s run game has broken out recently with quarterback Shai Werts back at full health directing the triple option. The Eagles shocked the Mountaineers 34-14 as 11-point underdogs last year, meaning they’ll surely get the undefeated home team's full attention this year.

But Georgia Southern is playing too well to get totally blown out. Look for something like a 38-21 Appalachian State win, and therefore, an easy over despite the rain.

Current Standings: Grimala (9-3, $11,345), Emerson (8-10, $8,490), Keefer (13-12-1, $7,645), Brewer (7-9, $7,575)

