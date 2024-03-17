NCAA Tournament opening odds: March Madness begins wildly

Note: Full opening point spreads from Circa Sports for the first set of NCAA Tournament games are posted at the bottom of the page.

The past week of conference tournaments should have served as a reminder to the millions gearing up to bet on the NCAA Tournament: There’s a reason college basketball this time of year is referred to as “madness.”

Rarely does everything on courts across the country play out neatly to form — especially so far this year.

The betting favorite prevailed in only a little more than a fourth of the conference tournaments — nine out of 34. Does that unpredictability portend a similarly upset-ridden next three weeks as the “big dance” plays down from 68 teams starting with Tuesday’s “First Four” games in Dayton to a national champion crowned on April 8 in Phoenix?

It could.

There’s a clear favorite leading the field, defending champion and overall No. 1 seed Connecticut at a near consensus 4-to-1 to cut down the nets, but that distinction has traditionally been more of a curse than a blessing.

The pre-tournament favorite hasn’t cashed in in the event since 2018 when Villanova marched to the title with odds of around 6-to-1 behind Naismith Player of the Year Jalen Brunson.

A team hasn’t won priced as short as Connecticut this year since 2012 when Kentucky cruised as a 2-to-1 favorite behind Naismith Player of the Year Anthony Davis.

Purdue’s Zach Edey is expected to take home his second Naismith trophy this year and his team is the third choice at +650 (i.e. risking $100 to win $650) at Circa Sports. Houston — a No. 1 seed for the second straight year alongside Purdue — is the second choice at 6-to-1.

Want to back the blueblood teams with perhaps the most NBA talent? No. 3 seed Kentucky at 23-to-1 and No. 4 seed Duke at 26-to-1 are among the most popular choices in the futures market.

Or maybe it’s worth considering the teams playing their best basketball at the end of the year? No. 2 seed Iowa State at 16-to-1 and No. 4 seed Auburn at 23-to-1 both crushed their way to tournament titles this weekend in the Big 12 and SEC, respectively.

Connecticut was the only the major-conference team to win its tournament as a favorite, becoming Big East tournament champions at -125 (i.e. risking $125 to win $100). But winning a conference tournament is far from an harbinger of NCAA success traditionally.

The Huskies themselves lost in the semifinals of last year’s Big East tournament before winning the national championship.

Only three of the last 10 national champions also won their conference tournaments.

National champions don’t fit into any singular tidy profile. That’s not how single-elimination tournaments function.

A lot of unexpected moments happen, and that usually includes the conclusion.

That’s worth keeping in mind when placing bets over the next few days, or even while just filling out a bracket.

Find opening odds for the first set of games below. Keep in mind that many moved immediately so these numbers are best to use as reference. These all come from Circa Sports, which were taking the biggest bets in town — a $5,000 maximum — within an hour of the selection show.

First Four

No. 16 seed Wagner +3 vs. No. 16 seed Howard

No. 10 seed Colorado State -2 vs. No. 10 seed Virginia

No. 16 seed Montana State -3 vs. No. 16 seed Grambling St.

No. 10 seed Colorado -2.5 vs. No. 10 seed Boise St.

East Region

No. 1 seed Connecticut -25.5 vs. No. 16 seed Stetson

No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic -2.5 vs. No. 9 seed Northwestern

No. 5 seed San Diego State -6 vs. No. 12 seed UAB

No. 4 seed Auburn -14 vs. No. 13 seed Yale

No. 6 seed BYU -6.5 vs. No.11 seed Duquense

No. 3 seed Illinois -12 vs. No. 14 seed Morehead State

No. 7 seed Washington State pick’em vs. No. 10 seed Drake

No. 2 seed Iowa State -16 vs. No. 15 seed South Dakota State

West Region

No. 8 seed Mississippi State +1 vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State

No. 5 seed Saint Mary’s -5.5 vs. No. 12 seed Grand Canyon

No. 4 seed Alabama -11 vs. No. 13 seed Charleston

No. 6 seed Clemson +3 vs. No. 11 seed New Mexico

No. 3 seed Baylor -13 vs. No. 14 seed Colgate

No. 7 seed Dayton +1 vs. No. 10 seed UNR

No. 2 seed Arizona -20 vs. No. 15 seed Long Beach State

South Region

No. 1 seed Houston -23 vs. No. 16 seed Longwood

No. 8 seed Nebraska pick’em vs. No. 9 seed Texas A&M

No. 5 seed Wisconsin -5 vs. No. 12 seed James Madison

No. 4 seed Duke -12 vs. No. 13 seed Vermont

No. 6 seed Texas Tech -4 vs. No. 11 seed NC State

No. 3 seed Kentucky -13 vs. No. 14 seed Oakland

No. 2 seed Marquette -14 vs. No. 15 seed Western Kentucky

Midwest Region

No. 8 seed Utah State +2.5 vs. No. 9 seed TCU

No. 5 seed Gonzaga -7 vs. No. 12 seed McNeese State

No. 4 seed Kansas -7 vs. No. 13 seed Samford

No. 6 seed South Carolina -1.5 vs. No. 11 seed Oregon

No. 3 seed Creighton -12 vs. No. 14 seed Akron

No. 2 seed Tennessee -20 vs. No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s

