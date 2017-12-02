Live blog: Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. Arizona

The last time UNLV hosted Arizona, just before Christmas in 2014, the game ended with a 71-67 win for the home team and Rebels fans storming the Thomas & Mack Center court. Can UNLV score another upset over a similarly talented Arizona squad tonight (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)? Three keys to watch:

Battle of the bigs

Arizona freshman center DeAndre Ayton is a beast capable of dominating a game on both ends of the floor by himself, but the Rebels can’t let his presence dissuade them from feeding the post. Freshman Brandon McCoy is UNLV’s leading scorer (18.6 points per game), but he became an afterthought on offense in Wednesday’s loss at Northern Iowa (nine points, 4-of-5 field goals). Without McCoy’s production in the paint, the Rebels struggled to score. That can’t happen against Arizona, as any offensive lull by UNLV could give the Wildcats a chance to go on a run.

Marvin Menzies needs his offense to keep McCoy involved. UNLV will run some sets designed to get the ball in his hands in position to score, and the Rebels will hope he can match Ayton’s production.

Control pace

Arizona and UNLV both rank among the fastest teams in the country in terms of possessions per game, and both squads are at their best when operating in the open court. For the season, UNLV is scoring 1.09 points per possession in transition (compared to 0.96 PPP in the halfcourt), according to Synergy Sports data, while Arizona is scoring 1.13 PPP in transition (1.03 halfcourt). So this game will probably be played at breakneck speed.

For Arizona, junior guard Allonzo Trier is a dangerous scorer (team-high 23.1 points per game), and he’s especially lethal on the fast break, as he’s shooting 78.6 percent in transition while producing 1.42 points per possession. In isolation, however, Trier’s efficiency drops to 0.64 PPP. UNLV will have to target him in the open floor and force Trier to play against set defenses as much as possible.

Perimeter poise

When Northern Iowa took away the Rebels’ post game, guards Jordan Johnson and Jovan Mooring took the offense into their own hands. Nearly 30 shots later, it was clear the duo had tried to do too much, as they combined to make just 5-of-29 from the field, including 3-of-16 from 3-point range.

Forcing the offense led to poor shot selection and too many turnovers, and that led to a narrow loss. With Johnson and Mooring being fifth-year seniors, the Rebels need more poise from their experienced backcourt, especially against a tough, swarming defense such as Arizona’s.

