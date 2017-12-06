Bicyclist, 73, dies at hospital day after crash

A 73-year-old Las Vegas man injured in a bicycle crash on Monday has died at the hospital, according to Metro Police.

The man was riding east on the shoulder of Flamingo Road, west of Burnham Avenue, about 11:35 a.m. Monday when he veered left and hit the side of a car in the center travel lane, police said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died Tuesday, police said. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

Neither the driver of the car, a 22-year-old Las Vegas man, nor his passenger, a 25-year-old man from Las Vegas, were injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.