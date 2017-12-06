Road improvements on Water Street in Henderson will be complete by spring

The main drag in downtown Henderson is getting an upgrade with a multimillion-dollar road project.

The $10.6 million Downtown Complete Streets project includes roadway and utility improvements to the Henderson business district as well as complete street elements along Pacific Avenue, Market Street, Army Street, Navy Street, Marine Street, Purple Heart Street, Panama Street and Atlantic Avenue. It’s expected to be completed by the spring.

“The project is progressing well, since the current phase of the Complete Street project commenced in March,” city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

Improvements include pavement rehabilitation, waterline replacements and other elements such as sidewalks, curbs, crosswalks, bicycle accommodations, lighting, landscaping and street furniture.

The stretch of Water Street includes Henderson Municipal Court, City Hall, Rainbow Club and Casino and various small businesses.

There will be intermittent road closures and restrictions for paving, but they are planned at night to lessen impact on the public, Richards said.

Additionally, the city is also replacing old cast iron waterlines throughout downtown Henderson, unrelated with the project.

“The Water Street waterline replacement project was just completed, the next phase on Basic Road will start in May 2018 and take about nine months,” Richards said.