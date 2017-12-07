Early morning house fire under investigation

The Clark County Fire Department says it is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in an east valley neighborhood.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which was reported about 2:15 a.m. today in the 4500 block of Rita Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, officials said.

Smoke and flames were coming from a single-story house, but firefighters had the blaze mostly extinguished by about 2:30 a.m., officials said.

Damage has not been estimated, officials said.