Live blog: Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. Illinois

UNLV has one more chance to add another quality non-conference win, and it comes tonight against Illinois (7-3, No. 97 KenPom rating) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Will the Rebels seize the opportunity and bolster their resume?

Three keys for UNLV:

Run and gun

Much like Arizona last week, Illinois is a team that won’t try to slow down UNLV’s pace. The Illini rank No. 18 nationally in possessions per game (UNLV is No. 8), so this figures to be a high-tempo affair. Junior 6-foot-10 big man Michael Finke is actually Illinois’ best offensive threat in the open court (1.13 points per possession in transition), so keying on him will be an important defensive assignment. UNLV center Brandon McCoy will have his conditioning tested as he tries to mark Finke in transition.

Pressure point

Under new head coach Brad Underwood, Illinois plays up on the ball and tries to create havoc on the defensive end. So far this season, the Illini have been great at it; they force turnovers on 23.4 percent of possessions, according to Synergy Sports data, and they rank third in total turnovers. Because that’s been a weak spot for UNLV at times — the Rebels committed 37 TO’s in back-to-back losses to Northern Iowa and Arizona — it will be important for guards Jordan Johnson (3.2 turnovers per game), Jovan Mooring (1.8) and Kris Clyburn (1.1) to be strong on the ball and not give away possessions.

Rebounding margin

Illinois is committed to offensive rebounding, with six players averaging at least one per game. Together, the Illini rank 18th overall in offensive boards. McCoy, Shakur Juiston and the rest of the UNLV frontcourt will have to be vigilant with their box-outs, or Illinois will score enough second-chance points to hang around in this game — or even win it.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.