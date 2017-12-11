Suspect sought in armed robberies west of Strip

Metro Police say they are looking for a suspect in back-to-back armed robberies Sunday afternoon west of the Las Vegas Strip.

A man entered a store about noon near Valley View Boulevard and Twain Avenue, pulled a gun and demanded money from a clerk, police said. He fled with cash and then robbed a clerk at a neighboring business, police said.

The suspect was described as about 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.