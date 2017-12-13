Mayweather fight, Oct. 1 shooting among Google’s most searched terms

The Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip and the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight were among Google’s most searched terms this year.

The shooting that left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured at a country music concert ranked No. 5 on Google’s 2017 top-10 list. Peak interest in the search was between Oct. 1 and 7.

The shooting was also the second-most searched news event in the U.S., just behind Hurricane Irma, which was also the most searched term overall.

The Mayweather-McGregor boxing match, which took place Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena on the Strip, was the sixth-most searched term this year. The fight also made the top “how-to” searches, coming in at No. 4 for “How to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor.”

Mayweather, meanwhile, topped the list of most searched athletes of 2017, while country star Jason Aldean, who was on stage when the Las Vegas Shooting started, was the fifth-most searched musician or band of the year.

The top 10 searches:

1. Hurricane Irma

2. Matt Lauer

3. Tom Petty

4. Super Bowl

5. Las Vegas shooting

6. Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

7. Solar eclipse

8. Hurricane Harvey

9. Aaron Hernandez

10. Fidget Spinner