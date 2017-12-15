Pedestrian killed on Interstate 15

A 28-year-old man attempting to cross southbound lanes of Interstate 15 just north of Tropicana Avenue was killed shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

The pedestrian entered into the path of a Nissan SUV and was struck, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The female driver of the SUV stayed at the scene of the crash, police said. She did not display any signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators, according to police.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification to next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.