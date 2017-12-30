Live blog: Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. Boise State

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

After romping through non-conference play with an 11-2 record, UNLV will kick off the Mountain West portion of its schedule tonight when Boise State visits the Thomas & Mack Center (8 p.m., AT&T SportsNet). What will the Rebels have to do in order to keep the wins coming? Three keys to watch:

Defensive game plan

Boise State possesses a dangerous and diverse offensive attack, so UNLV will have to execute its game plan flawlessly on the defensive end in order to contain the Broncos.

The 3-point line will be paramount. Boise State is 13th in the nation in total 3-pointers (147 made) and 27th in accuracy (40.2 percent), and the Broncos have six rotation players who are serious threats from long range. UNLV will have to tap into its defensive principles and limit Boise’s production from beyond the arc.

Paint production

UNLV rolled through non-conference play on the strength of its dominant frontcourt, and now it’s time to see if Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston can produce at that level against Mountain West opponents.

Boise State’s interior defense isn’t strong — opponents shoot 63.3 percent around the rim against BSU — so UNLV should look to get the ball inside to McCoy and Juiston as often as possible.

Start strong

The Rebels have an opportunity to get off to a brilliant start in conference play — if they beat Boise State. After tonight’s contest, UNLV’s next five games are extremely winnable, with home dates against Utah State and New Mexico and road trips to San Jose State, Air Force and Colorado State.

Could a 6-0 start be in store for the Rebels?