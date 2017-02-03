Where to watch: In Las Vegas, plenty of options on Super Bowl Sunday

Anthony Mair

Editor's note: Want your party included on this list? Send details to ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com

In Las Vegas you can watch Sunday’s Super Bowl from a rooftop on the Strip or a nightclub dance floor. The most challenging part: Deciding where to watch. We’ll try to help.

Here’s a sampling of a few bashes around town:

On the Strip

Beer Park by Budweiser at Paris

Watch the game on the 10,000-square-foot rooftop deck. Tickets are $175 per person and are valid for one guaranteed seat and access to buffet-style food stations. Beverages not included.

Planet Hollywood Restaurant at the Forum Shops

Tickets are $120 per person when bought in advance and $130 at the door. There will be an open bar from 2-7 p.m., which includes beer, wine, soft drinks, tea and coffee. Also includes a halftime buffet featuring wings, pizza, sliders, hot dogs and more.

Rhumbar at The Mirage

Tickets are $252.30 per person, all inclusive of taxes & service charge, and include an “all you can eat” tailgate buffet with cheeseburgers, bratwurst, nachos, pulled chicken sandwiches and more, and a premium open bar with unlimited premium well mixed drinks, Bloody Mary’s, frozen daiquiri & beers.

Q-Bowl at Marquee inside the Cosmopolitan

Partygoers can purchase an “all you can eat” buffet ticket for $65, an “all you can drink” ticket for $65, or both for $125. Tickets on the site are sold out but a limited number of tickets may be sold on game day.

Rockhouse at the Venetian

Tickets for the game-day party inside Rockhouse include an open bar package, and start at $175 for one person and go as high as $700 for a four-person table.

Umami Burger and Beer Garden at SLS Las Vegas

Tickets for Beer Garden admission only are $75 per person, and $120 per person for inside bar seats. Admission includes an open bar, giveaways and $5 to bet at the William Hill Sports Book.

Senor Frogs at Treasure Island

The bar inside Treasure Island features indoor and outdoor seating on two floors. Tickets are $120 per person and include an “all you can eat” buffet and a top shelf open bar.

Tilted Kilt at The Linq

Tickets are $195 per person and include “all you can drink” for the entire game, and one free appetizer per couple.

Surrender Nightclub at the Wynn

Tickets for “The First Down” VIP seating are $150 per person and include full bar service. Tables range from $750 for “The Safety” table all the way to $35,000 for “The Hail Mary” table.

The Cromwell

Tickets range from $70 per person (which includes a bucket of five Miller Lite or Coors Light, or three well drinks and an all you can eat buffet) to $125 per person (which includes “all you can drink” Miller Lite, Coors Light and well drinks and a buffet).

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at the Linq

Tickets are $150 per person and include “all you can drink” beer and well drinks. For an extra $25 the well drinks can be upgraded to premium liquor selections.

Burger Brasserie at the Paris

Tickets are $125 per person and include a tailgate buffet and unlimited beer, house wine and well cocktails.

Off the Strip

Vinyl inside the Hard Rock Hotel

Eat, drink and enjoy one of America’s favorite past times as you celebrate The Big Game at Vinyl

Tickets are $125 per person and include an “all you can eat” tailgate buffet and “all you can drink” hosted bar featuring Grey Goose, Budweiser and Bacardi beverages.

Pizza Rock at Green Valley Ranch

Tailgate at Green Valley Ranch for brunch with $15 bottomless mimosas, sangria and Bloody Marys. Enjoy the game with a game time appetizer sampler and a $20 bottomless Bud Light pint.

Silverton Hotel & Casino

Watch the game at the party hosted by “The TC Martin Show” on NBC Sports 920 The Game. Tickets are $69 per person and include “all you can eat” food and two drink tickets.

Station Casinos

Station Casinos throughout the valley will have parties for VIP players, as well as food and beer specials open to everyone in all of the sports books.

Gold Spike Downtown

Tickets are $69 per person and include “all you can eat” buffet and “all you can drink” bar from 2-5 p.m. Reserved tables for four people are available for $350 and tables for six people are $500.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Big Game Bash

For one of the most unique experiences in town, head to the DLVEC where the 85,000-square-foot venue is transformed into a replica football field with stadium-style seating. There will also be food provided by vendors such as American Coney Island, Wing King, Poppy Pizza Truck, Cousin’s Maine Lobster and Road Kill Grill. Tickets are $175 and include an open bar.

Grape Street Bar in Downtown Summerlin

Tickets are $100 per person and include a buffet and open bar with beer, select wine and well cocktails. There will also be $10 and $100 football squares sold along with other prizes and giveaways.

Gentlemen’s clubs

Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club

Tickets are $229 per person and include “all you can eat” buffet, an open bar for the entire game and two complimentary raffle tickets for a chance at $5,000 in prizes.

Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club

Main floor tickets are $75 per person and include the tailgate buffet, raffle and prizes. Tickets for the exclusive showroom are $150 per person and include an upscale buffet.

Watch it at Home

Capriotti’s Big Game Special

You can always skip the crowds and watch the game in the comfort of your own home. Capriotti’s will provide the grub with a large tray of sandwiches, two bags of chips and 12 cookies for $79.99.