Eldorado High substitute teacher, coach arrested on sex charges involving student

A substitute teacher and assistant girls basketball coach at Eldorado High School was arrested last week and charged with sex acts with a minor, a school district spokeswoman said Monday.

Willie Bell, 26, was arrested Thursday by Clark County School District Police, Michelle Booth said. Booking logs show Bell faces four sexual misconduct charges with a student between 16 and 17 years of age and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Booth said Bell had been working as a substitute with the school district since June 2015 and was "released from his substitute assignment” following his arrest. Because CCSD substitute teachers are contractors and not employees of the school, they can’t be fired.