MLK ramp to be closed overnight Thursday

STAFF/FILE

The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed overnight Thursday as work continues on Project Neon.

The ramp in downtown Las Vegas will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.

During the closure, foundation footings and concrete support columns for Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs will be placed.

The Nevada Department of Transportation also recently announced other closures as part of Project Neon:

• Nightly lane restrictions will be imposed on both directions along Charleston Boulevard between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Shadow Lane from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday through March 17. The closures are required for placing new water and sewer lines.

• The Casino Center Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. 95 will intermittently be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Wednesday through March 3 for work to place the ATM signs.

• The inside lane in both directions along Interstate 15 between the Spaghetti Bowl interchange and Owens Avenue is closed this week through April 7. There will be additional intermittent nightly northbound lane closures during the same time frame. The closures are required for work to place the ATM signs.

Project Neon is an almost $1 billion, 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

A total of 52 ATM signs will be installed through July 2019. The largest signs resemble stadium-size video billboards, measuring 13-feet-tall by 77-feet-wide. Full-color, high-resolution messages over the freeways will provide real-time information about traffic incidents, restrictions and alternate routes. The signs will show the status of every lane as motorists approach the Spaghetti Bowl.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate routes if possible, a spokesman for NDOT said.

Check the Project Neon website or Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up-to-date information. There is also a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).