Police: Report of family disturbance involving gun prompts evacuation

Metro Police said they temporarily evacuated neighboring homes and closed roads as they investigated reports of a male with a gun threatening family members in the northwest valley.

A family disturbance was reported about 9 a.m. at a house in the 7800 block of Falling Pines Place, near U.S. 95 and Durango Drive, police said.

About an hour later the male came out of the house and was taken into custody, police said. No injuries were reported, police said.

No additional information was released.