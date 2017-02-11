Snapping 5-game losing streak is top priority for Rebels

With just six games left in the regular season, it still feels like the Runnin’ Rebels are a mystery.

From week to week, game to game, and even half to half, it’s impossible to predict how UNLV is going to perform on the court, and that goes for individual players, too. The volatile swings have resulted in encouraging highs like the Rebels’ road win at New Mexico on Jan. 10, and perplexing lows like the team’s current five-game losing streak.

If the Rebels are going to swing the pendulum back in a reassuring direction, it probably has to start today against San Jose State. On paper, this looks like a winnable game for UNLV — maybe the only winnable game left on the schedule — and a failure to capitalize now might have a drastic impact on the team’s psyche.

The current losing streak is weighing on the players’ minds, which was obvious after Wednesday’s 104-77 dismantling at the hands of UNR. Junior guard Jovan Mooring, the team’s biggest success story this season, acknowledged that the Rebels hit a plateau after consecutive close losses to Wyoming, San Jose State and New Mexico and that they’re still struggling to regain their footing.

“We were heading in the right direction,” Mooring said. “We were making a lot of progress, but I think those three heartbreakers in a row kind of gave us a step back. We lost games we thought we should have won. Now mentally we have to get back into it and just clean up the little things.”

The failure to do the “little things” is what cost UNLV against San Jose State the first time around, as the Rebels missed a ton of layups and failed to box out down the stretch, allowing SJSU forward Brandon Clarke to score consecutive back-breaking putbacks in the last two minutes of a 76-72 decision.

This time, UNLV gets the Spartans at home, and Marvin Menzies expects his team to play with desperate energy. Though this is a rebuilding year for the Rebels, Menzies is emphasizing wins over development, especially in the face of five straight losses. He made that clear with his comments after the non-competitive loss at UNR, pointing to today’s game against San Jose State as a necessary gut check.

“We need to win that game [against San Jose State],” Menzies said. “We need to win games. We need to win a game. We haven’t won a game in five games. We’ve got to put our best foot forward [today].”

There are some clear matchup advantages for the Rebels in this game. Despite Clark’s heroics on the boards in the first meeting, SJSU is a bad rebounding team overall (325th in the nation), and the Spartans' interior defense is inviting. If UNLV can finish off some of the layups they missed against SJSU two weeks ago — the Rebels made just 8-of-23 shots categorized as dunks or layups — the losing streak should come to an end.

