Official optimistic MLS exhibition will return in 2018 San Jose tops Los Angeles, 1-0, at Cashman Field

Two of Major League Soccer’s most notable franchises rekindled their rivalry at Cashman Field tonight, and many of estimated 5,000 fans in attendance seemed to enjoy joining in the game’s pageantry. They waved flags and clapped throughout a close-fought match, and were treated to a game-winning goal in the final minutes.

Olmes Garcia blasted a rebounded shot in the 87th minute past goalkeeper Clement Diop to lead the San Jose Earthquakes past the Los Angeles Galaxy, 1-0.

“Really I was just in the right position at the right time,” Garcia said in Spanish. “When it came off his hands I just had to finish it.”

The game, though nothing more than a glorified scrimmage, was important for narrowing the roster for the regular season, which starts next month, San Jose coach Dominic Kinnear said. The crowd in Las Vegas helped make the environment game-like for his players, he said.

“This would be a great city for a major league soccer team,” Kinnear said. “We love coming to Vegas.”

Saturday’s crowd was noticeably smaller than last year’s attendance of 7,500. Polo Ascencio, the vice president of promoting company Champions Soccer, attributed the decline to many in the Las Vegas soccer community spending their money on the Mexican national team’s friendly against Iceland earlier this week at Sam Boyd Stadium. Also, overcast weather conditions and rain likely kept a few from attending.

“I think the game earlier this week really hurt us,” he said.

Ascencio was optimistic when asked if his group planned to bring the MLS matchup back to the valley in 2018.

“We absolutely love playing here and the reception we get from Las Vegas,” he said. “With another MLS team coming to Los Angeles next year, we might go for the battle of LA in LV.”