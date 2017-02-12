Strength coach Belton leaving UNLV football, will return to USC

The UNLV football team's sidelines will have a decidedly different vibe next season, as animated strength and conditioning coach Keith Belton is leaving the program to return to USC.

Belton, 35, was one of the most distinguishable presences at UNLV games over the past two seasons, as his energetic coaching style was aimed at pumping up the players from opening kickoff until the final horn. As part of his “hype man” routine, Belton would frequently jump into scrums, wave a towel and generally implore the players to sustain a high intensity level.

Belton also went viral last offseason, when a video of a weight-lifting session gained popularity on social media. In the clip, Belton is supervising Lexington Thomas as the running back attempts to set a new personal record by squatting 375 pounds while a roomful of teammates and coaches loudly cheer him on.

Before joining UNLV as part of Tony Sanchez’s initial staff, Belton served as USC’s assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2014 under previous head coach Steve Sarkisian. Current USC coach Clay Helton has been with the Trojans since 2010 and served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach while Belton was on the staff in 2014.

Inside Troy reports Belton will again be USC's assistant strength coach. Inside Troy is part of the Scout.com network, which first reported Belton's departure from UNLV.