Coroner determines woman found dead was strangled

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has determined a woman found dead Friday at a home in the northeast valley was strangled, Metro Police said today.

Officers found the woman dead with no signs of trauma about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Spindrift Court, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street, police said.

On Saturday, the Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy that revealed several hemorrhages around the neck indicating the woman had been strangled, police said. Homicide detectives responded to the Coroner’s Office to take over the investigation, police said.

No suspects or motive have been identified, police said.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers maybe eligible for a cash reward.