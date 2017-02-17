Calling all Frogger fans: Skill-based game at MGM this weekend

George Costanza’s fictional Frogger high score of 860,630 may be out of reach, but that won’t stop gamers from trying this weekend at the Level Up entertainment lounge at MGM Grand.

Konami Gaming, Inc. will host the world’s first Frogger skill-based gaming competition at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Participants navigate the Frogger character through the road and river crossing course to increase scores and win potential cash prizes. This competition is open to anyone 21 years of age or older, with free entry to play the classic arcade game and attempt a high score during designated times.

Hakkasan Group opened Level Up in December. It includes an arena with stadium seating where 40 players at a time can play social versions of table games, such as blackjack, poker, keno and roulette. Other areas are dedicated to nongambling activities.