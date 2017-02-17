More snow on the way to Mount Charleston this weekend

If making a trek up Mount Charleston is on the to-do list this weekend, plan to pack the snow gear and some patience.

A fresh blanket of snow is expected to fall on the mountain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re looking for 6 to 12 inches of snow between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, and 12 to 24 inches above 8,000 feet,” said Stan Czycyk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. The Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort sits at 8,510 feet.

Because of limited roadside parking and an increase in visitors for the Presidents Day weekend, temporary road closures along State Routes 156, 157 and 158 are possible.

Updates on closures and road conditions are posted at GoMtCharleston.com. Visitors can also call 511 for information in Nevada and 1-877-687-6237 out of state.

U.S. Forest Service-managed facilities, including the visitors center, campgrounds, trailheads and parking lots, may also close, based on weather conditions.

The Mount Charleston Winter Alliance also warns that a risk for avalanches persists, with the weight of new snow atop a loosened base, combined with the steep terrain.

The alliance urges visitors to follow these tips:

• Cars should be stocked with basic winter driving equipment: a scraper and brush, small shovel, jumper cables, road flares, tow rope, chains and a bag of sand or cat litter for tire traction.

• Play safely in the snow. Don’t sled in areas with less than a foot of snow, and avoid traffic and dangerous objects such as trees and rocks. Use sturdy sleds, not makeshift items like cardboard boxes. Do not trespass on private property or closed areas.

• Large amounts of trash are being left by visitors to the mountain. Take trash and sled debris home or put it in provided trash cans or dumpsters.

• Dial *NHP (*647) in case of a road emergency or 911 to report a serious accident.