Best Bets: Bon Jovi, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and more for your Las Vegas weekend

A little bit country, a little bit rock and roll, a whole lotta soul—that’s your Vegas weekend entertainment forecast for February 24-26.

Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together In Vegas If you don’t catch this weekend’s shows from multimedia mogul and Country Music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire teaming with chart-topping duo Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, the only country Colosseum resident performers will be back March 1-4. February 24-25, tickets at 866-227-5938 or axs.com.

Jefferson Starship The first San Francisco ’60s band to sign a major record deal, Woodstock headliners Jefferson Airplane truly paved the way. Founder Paul Kantner switched it up with Jefferson Starship in 1974, finding success once again with a pop-rock sound. Catch greatest hits from several eras when the band plays the 52 Fridays series at the Golden Nugget Showroom. February 24, tickets at 866-946-5336 or goldennugget.com.

Classic Cher This weekend is your last chance—until May, which is a long way off—to catch Cher’s all-new, all-classic show at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo, an energetic, kaleidoscopic journey through her iconic career and many musical hits. There’s even a fun video clip of favorite film performances, so yes, you will see her slap Nicolas Cage in Moonstruck. February 24-25, tickets at 844-600-7275 or ticketmaster.com.

Bon Jovi After selling more than 100 million albums and qualifying as one of the most successful rock bands of all time, Bon Jovi isn’t close to being done. The Jersey boys’ current This House Is Not for Sale tour is selling out arenas, but it’s not too late to get Vegas tickets at the group’s T-Mobile Arena show Saturday night. February 25, tickets at 702-692-1600 or axs.com.

Soul Fests Don’t miss downtown’s 16th annual Las Vegas Taste & Sounds of Soul Festival, a free event celebrating Black History Month with music and food all over the Fremont Street Experience from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26. If you’re sticking to the east side, the Henderson Events Plaza hosts Heart and Soul starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 25, featuring an array of gospel singers and dance troupes.