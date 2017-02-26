Casino promotions: Feb. 26-March 4

COSMOPOLITAN

Key to Riches

Date: Through Feb. 28

Information: Unlock prizes at the Identity Membership & Rewards desk. Tiered prizes are split into two levels. Sapphire includes one key card for every 1,000 slot points, featuring prizes up to $500 in play; Diamond includes one key card for every 5,000 slot points and the chance to win up to $5,000 in play.

• • •

The Cosmopolitan Million Point Club

Date: June 1-3

Information: Earn qualifying slot points through May 31 for the Million Point Club event. The event weekend will include a $100,000 Winner-Take-All Slot Tournament, a $100,000 Identity Play Drawing and a custom BMW M4 giveaway. Guests are guaranteed a complimentary cruise for two and $2,000 in slot play if they qualify for the event.

• • •

PALMS

Million Point Giveaway

Date: Through Feb. 28

Information: Earn up to 1 million points at kiosk game. Available for new loyalty card signups only.

• • •

Brenden Theatre Movie Mondays

Date: Mondays in February

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a movie ticket.

• • •

Gift giveaways

Date: Feb. 26

Information: Receive a rechargeable flashlight.

• • •

Timeless Tuesdays

Date: Feb. 28

Information: For players 50 or older. Receive dining discounts, participate in giveaways and more.

• • •

LUCKY DRAGON

Earn to Eat

Date: Ongoing

Information: Earn 10 base points to receive an $8 coupon to use at Bao Now.

• • •

TUSCANY

Point multiplier

Date: Feb. 27

Information: Earn 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Feb. 26

Information: Earn 300 same-day points for a pair of binoculars.

• • •

Two-for-One Tuesdays

Date: Feb. 28

Information: Earn 200 base points for a two-for-one coupon to Marilyn’s Cafe or Pub 365. Maximum of two per player.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Point multiplier

Date: Feb. 26 and 28

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES

Swipe and Win up to 1 million points

Date: Ongoing

Information: New members have a chance to win up to 1 million points.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

1957 Thunderbird Giveaway

Date: Through March 25

Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m. March 25

Information: Earn entry multipliers Sundays through Wednesdays. Grand prize is a 1957 Thunderbird or $20,000.

• • •

Win Your Share of $20,000

in the Sweet Life Giveaway

Date: Through Feb. 28

Information: Collect one Sweet Life bar for every 200 base points earned, with multipliers offered Sundays-Wednesdays. Win up to $500 in play.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Rolling for Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Food bonus

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.

• • •

Saturday Early Rewards

Date: Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.

• • •

Monday point multipliers

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Tuesday point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

ELDORADO

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

• • •

Cold Cash Hot Seat

Date: Fridays and Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Information: One player chosen every 30 minutes will win $25.

• • •

Fridays Wheel Frenzy

Date: Fridays

Time: Hourly, 4-11:30 p.m.

Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.

• • •

Cash Slide

Date: Thursdays

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Feb. 26

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Rolling for Dough

Date: Mondays

Time: Hourly, 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)

Goldmine Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 28-April 1

Time: 2:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Win up to $2,500 during the promotional drawings. At the final drawing, three players will receive $1,000 and one will receive $1,000 plus the unclaimed prize money from previous drawings.

• • •

Gift Day Wednesdays

Date: March 1 and 8

Information: Earn 300 base slot points to receive a gift. On March 1, it’s a food prep center set. On March 8, it’s a five-piece serving container set.

• • •

Table Games Cash Grab Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in March

Time: Every half hour, 6-9 p.m.

Information: Earn tickets through play. Win up to $500.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus party

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Play and Win

Date: Mondays

Information: Win up to $250 in play.

• • •

Pick Your Multiplier

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.

• • •

Play and Eat

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Receive $5 in food coupons for every 250 points earned.

• • •

Sterling Edge 55+ Club

Date: Thursdays

Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Sweet Share Kiosk Game

Date: Feb. 26

Locations: All Station properties

Information: Earn five base points to play kiosk game. Prizes include up to $10,000, slot play, points, dining and more. Plus, share a friendly message with someone special straight from the kiosk.

• • •

Andy’s Candy Cash Drawing

Date: Feb. 26

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Locations: All Station properties

Information: Earn entries by playing games; earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Swipe for 10 free entries every day. Win up to $10,000. Must be present to win, and there will be 10 winners at each property. Plus, the top two slot and top two video poker base point earners at each property will automatically win an additional place in the drawing.

• • •

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Top Dog Poker Kiosk Game

Date: Fridays-Sundays in February

Information: Win up to 1 million points. Play every week. Cash in your chips to win points on Tuesdays.

• • •

SANTA FE STATION

$40,000 Cupid Shuffle

Date: Feb. 28

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $15,000. There will be 10 winners at every drawing. Earn 5x entries on Mondays, and swipe for 10 free entries Sunday and Monday. Free practice sessions will be Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m.

• • •

PALACE STATION

Fat Tuesday hot seat giveaway

Date: Feb. 28

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: A guaranteed $1,000 in slot play will be given out each hour. Must be actively playing with loyalty card to participate.

• • •

SUNSET STATION

Masquerade Cash Parade

Date: Thursdays-Sundays

Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Win up to $500. Earn entries playing table games. Earn 2x entries on Mondays and Wednesdays.

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Sunday slot tournament

Date: Sundays in February

Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Win a share of $2,500. The top 25 scores share cash prizes. The first entry is free. Earn up to four additional entries for 50 base points each. Active Chairman-level guests placing in the top five receive a 3x bonus. Active President-level guests placing in the top five receive a two times bonus.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

• • •

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

WILDFIRE VALLEY VIEW

Wine giveaway

Date: Feb. 27-28

Information: Earn 300-same day points to receive a bottle of wine.

• • •

WILDFIRE GAMING

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.

• • •

WILD, WILD WEST

Liquor giveaway

Date: Feb. 26

Information: Earn 300-same day points to receive a bottle of liquor.

• • •

WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD

Liquor giveaway

Date: Feb. 26

Information: Earn 400-same day points to receive a bottle of liquor.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.

• • •

Bartop multipliers

Date: Feb. 26-28

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 10x points on bartop slot machines.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers and Bonus Points

Date: Wednesdays

Information: For players 45 years old and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

• • •

$600,000 Crazy Cupid’s Money Madness

Date: Ongoing

Information: Win a super-progressive bonus while playing slot machines. The bonus will begin at $10,000 and continue to grow until one slot club card carrier is chosen at random. The Super Progressive Cash Bonus will hit before it reaches $25,000, and when it does, any active Casino Club player will win $25 in free play. The bonus then resets at $10,000. A free play progressive bonus starting at $1,000 also must hit by the time it reaches $2,500.

• • •

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

• • •

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.

• • •

MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN

Happy-hour specials

Date: Daily

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.