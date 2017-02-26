Casino promotions: Feb. 26-March 4

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 | 2 a.m.
COSMOPOLITAN
Key to Riches
Date: Through Feb. 28
Information: Unlock prizes at the Identity Membership & Rewards desk. Tiered prizes are split into two levels. Sapphire includes one key card for every 1,000 slot points, featuring prizes up to $500 in play; Diamond includes one key card for every 5,000 slot points and the chance to win up to $5,000 in play.
• • •
The Cosmopolitan Million Point Club
Date: June 1-3
Information: Earn qualifying slot points through May 31 for the Million Point Club event. The event weekend will include a $100,000 Winner-Take-All Slot Tournament, a $100,000 Identity Play Drawing and a custom BMW M4 giveaway. Guests are guaranteed a complimentary cruise for two and $2,000 in slot play if they qualify for the event.
• • •
PALMS
Million Point Giveaway
Date: Through Feb. 28
Information: Earn up to 1 million points at kiosk game. Available for new loyalty card signups only.
• • •
Brenden Theatre Movie Mondays
Date: Mondays in February
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a movie ticket.
• • •
Gift giveaways
Date: Feb. 26
Information: Receive a rechargeable flashlight.
• • •
Timeless Tuesdays
Date: Feb. 28
Information: For players 50 or older. Receive dining discounts, participate in giveaways and more.
• • •
LUCKY DRAGON
Earn to Eat
Date: Ongoing
Information: Earn 10 base points to receive an $8 coupon to use at Bao Now.
• • •
TUSCANY
Point multiplier
Date: Feb. 27
Information: Earn 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Feb. 26
Information: Earn 300 same-day points for a pair of binoculars.
• • •
Two-for-One Tuesdays
Date: Feb. 28
Information: Earn 200 base points for a two-for-one coupon to Marilyn’s Cafe or Pub 365. Maximum of two per player.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
Point multiplier
Date: Feb. 26 and 28
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES
Swipe and Win up to 1 million points
Date: Ongoing
Information: New members have a chance to win up to 1 million points.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
1957 Thunderbird Giveaway
Date: Through March 25
Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m. March 25
Information: Earn entry multipliers Sundays through Wednesdays. Grand prize is a 1957 Thunderbird or $20,000.
• • •
Win Your Share of $20,000
in the Sweet Life Giveaway
Date: Through Feb. 28
Information: Collect one Sweet Life bar for every 200 base points earned, with multipliers offered Sundays-Wednesdays. Win up to $500 in play.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Rolling for Dough
Date: Fridays
Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
Food bonus
Date: Mondays
Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.
• • •
Saturday Early Rewards
Date: Saturdays
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.
• • •
Monday point multipliers
Date: Mondays
Information: Earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Tuesday point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
ELDORADO
Prime Generation Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.
• • •
Cold Cash Hot Seat
Date: Fridays and Saturdays
Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Information: One player chosen every 30 minutes will win $25.
• • •
Fridays Wheel Frenzy
Date: Fridays
Time: Hourly, 4-11:30 p.m.
Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.
• • •
Cash Slide
Date: Thursdays
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Feb. 26
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Rolling for Dough
Date: Mondays
Time: Hourly, 12:30-7:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)
Goldmine Drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 28-April 1
Time: 2:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Win up to $2,500 during the promotional drawings. At the final drawing, three players will receive $1,000 and one will receive $1,000 plus the unclaimed prize money from previous drawings.
• • •
Gift Day Wednesdays
Date: March 1 and 8
Information: Earn 300 base slot points to receive a gift. On March 1, it’s a food prep center set. On March 8, it’s a five-piece serving container set.
• • •
Table Games Cash Grab Drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in March
Time: Every half hour, 6-9 p.m.
Information: Earn tickets through play. Win up to $500.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
50-plus party
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Play and Win
Date: Mondays
Information: Win up to $250 in play.
• • •
Pick Your Multiplier
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.
• • •
Play and Eat
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Receive $5 in food coupons for every 250 points earned.
• • •
Sterling Edge 55+ Club
Date: Thursdays
Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Sweet Share Kiosk Game
Date: Feb. 26
Locations: All Station properties
Information: Earn five base points to play kiosk game. Prizes include up to $10,000, slot play, points, dining and more. Plus, share a friendly message with someone special straight from the kiosk.
• • •
Andy’s Candy Cash Drawing
Date: Feb. 26
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Locations: All Station properties
Information: Earn entries by playing games; earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Swipe for 10 free entries every day. Win up to $10,000. Must be present to win, and there will be 10 winners at each property. Plus, the top two slot and top two video poker base point earners at each property will automatically win an additional place in the drawing.
• • •
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
• • •
MyGeneration Wednesdays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.
• • •
FIESTA RANCHO
Top Dog Poker Kiosk Game
Date: Fridays-Sundays in February
Information: Win up to 1 million points. Play every week. Cash in your chips to win points on Tuesdays.
• • •
SANTA FE STATION
$40,000 Cupid Shuffle
Date: Feb. 28
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $15,000. There will be 10 winners at every drawing. Earn 5x entries on Mondays, and swipe for 10 free entries Sunday and Monday. Free practice sessions will be Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m.
• • •
PALACE STATION
Fat Tuesday hot seat giveaway
Date: Feb. 28
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: A guaranteed $1,000 in slot play will be given out each hour. Must be actively playing with loyalty card to participate.
• • •
SUNSET STATION
Masquerade Cash Parade
Date: Thursdays-Sundays
Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Win up to $500. Earn entries playing table games. Earn 2x entries on Mondays and Wednesdays.
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Sunday slot tournament
Date: Sundays in February
Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Win a share of $2,500. The top 25 scores share cash prizes. The first entry is free. Earn up to four additional entries for 50 base points each. Active Chairman-level guests placing in the top five receive a 3x bonus. Active President-level guests placing in the top five receive a two times bonus.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Winter Wonder Wheel
Date: Thursdays through March 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• • •
Saturday Point Fever
Date: Saturdays
Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.
• • •
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
WILDFIRE VALLEY VIEW
Wine giveaway
Date: Feb. 27-28
Information: Earn 300-same day points to receive a bottle of wine.
• • •
WILDFIRE GAMING
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.
• • •
WILD, WILD WEST
Liquor giveaway
Date: Feb. 26
Information: Earn 300-same day points to receive a bottle of liquor.
• • •
WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD
Liquor giveaway
Date: Feb. 26
Information: Earn 400-same day points to receive a bottle of liquor.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.
• • •
Bartop multipliers
Date: Feb. 26-28
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 10x points on bartop slot machines.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers and Bonus Points
Date: Wednesdays
Information: For players 45 years old and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
50+ weekly slot tournament
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.
• • •
$600,000 Crazy Cupid’s Money Madness
Date: Ongoing
Information: Win a super-progressive bonus while playing slot machines. The bonus will begin at $10,000 and continue to grow until one slot club card carrier is chosen at random. The Super Progressive Cash Bonus will hit before it reaches $25,000, and when it does, any active Casino Club player will win $25 in free play. The bonus then resets at $10,000. A free play progressive bonus starting at $1,000 also must hit by the time it reaches $2,500.
• • •
BINION’S
Mother Lode swipe and win
Date: Ongoing
Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.
• • •
PLAZA
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
$50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.
• • •
MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN
Happy-hour specials
Date: Daily
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.
