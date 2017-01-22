Wind, rain causing problems throughout the valley; continuing through Monday afternoon

Rainstorms across the valley have caused several issues and are expected to continue through Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service of Southern Nevada, most parts of the valley have seen only 0.1 to 0.25 inches of rain, but parts in the northwest have gotten nearly half an inch.

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday, with gusts as high as 36 miles per hour.

The rain has resulted in crashes and major backups on Interstate 15 at Cajon Pass heading to Southern California, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The Clark County Fire Department performed a swift-water rescue as a result of the heavy rains.

In a tweet Sunday afternoon, the weather service said the rain is causing standing water along the side of roadways. Drivers are advised to use extreme caution. Check nvroads.com for road conditions.

The rain has also forced a closure of the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Further in the mountains, Lee Canyon has seen roughly 3 feet of snow since Wednesday night, the weather service said. Both Lee and Kyle Canyon have been closed due to the heavy snowfall.

McCarran International Airport is also seeing the effects of the rain.

“Cloudy, rainy weather is slowing things down,” the airport posted on Twitter. “Be sure to check your flight's status if traveling or picking up at airport today.”

Monday's high temperature is forecast to be 58 degrees, with a low of 41 degrees.