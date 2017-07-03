Driver plows into Henderson music store, killing customer

A customer at a Henderson music store died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle that plowed into the business.

Henderson Police responded about 3:50 p.m. to Anthem Hills Music, 10345 S. Eastern Ave., near Coronado Center Drive, on reports of a vehicle driving into the storefront, Officer Rod Peña said.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the St. Rose Dominican Siena Campus, where he later died.

Peña said that the driver, who was not injured, veered into the store accidentally and that he doesn't expect charges in the case.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

No further information was immediately available.