Shake Shack to open in the District at GV Ranch

Wade Vandervort

Shake Shack is set to serve its famous burgers to hungry patrons in Henderson.

The burger chain’s fourth Southern Nevada location, at the District at Green Valley Ranch, is set to open on Wednesday.

Known for its all-natural, antibiotic-free Angus beef burgers, griddled flat-top hot dogs and crinkle-cut fries, Shake Shack has developed a cult-like global following. Shake Shack opened a permanent kiosk in Madison Square Park in Manhattan in 2004 after resounding success as a hot dog cart in the park during the previous three summers.

The company has locations in 17 states and the District of Columbia, as well as international locations, including London, Istanbul, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul, South Korea, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“We’re thrilled to expand to the District at Green Valley Ranch, Shake Shack Henderson General Manager Michael Perryman said. “Our customers have been waiting for this since we first came to the market. The District has the best shopping and dining in Henderson, so it’s an exciting time.”

The Henderson Shake Shack will have a selection of local frozen custard concretes, including PB Toffee Crunch, Takes the Cupcake and Pie Oh My.

Henderson-based Joseph James Brewing Company’s beers will be available for purchase. Brooklyn Brewery’s Shake Shack-exclusive ShackMeister Ale and beer from Kona Brewing Company will be available. Wine from Napa, Calif.-based Frog’s Leap Winery will also be served.

Shake Shack’s campaign, Stand for Something Good, will continue at the Henderson Shack, with 5 percent of sales from its Pie Oh My concrete donated to Three Square food bank in Las Vegas.

The Henderson location features green architecture and eco-friendly construction, using recycled and sustainable materials, a company spokesman said.

The walls are adorned with reclaimed cedar and Oregon White oak logs, repurposed into wooden plans. The table tops were made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes, and the booths were created with lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

Shake Shack’s three other Las Vegas locations are in T-Mobile Arena, in front of New York-New York and at Downtown Summerlin.

The Henderson Shake Shack, 2225 Village Walk Drive, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.