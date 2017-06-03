Airport Connector flyover ramp to eastbound 215 to open Monday

The flyover ramp from the Airport Connector to the eastbound 215 Beltway will open Monday after a ceremony set for 9 a.m.

The new ramp is more than a half-mile long and will carry more than 20,000 vehicles a day.

“This new ramp will make traveling from the airport toward Henderson easier, faster and safer,” Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said.

Temporary closures in the area this weekend include:

• The ramp bringing traffic from westbound 215 to northbound Airport Connector will be closed from 9 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Drivers requiring access to McCarran International Airport from westbound 215 during this closure are encouraged to follow the detour to Las Vegas Boulevard and then use eastbound 215 to get to the airport exit, a Clark County spokesman said.

• The ramps bringing traffic from southbound Airport Connector to westbound and eastbound 215 will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers encountering these closures will be directed to Hidden Well Road and then Las Vegas Boulevard in order to access 215, the spokesman said.

The closures are necessary as crews work on the Phase 2 — Airport Connector Project. In addition to the flyover ramp that will open Monday, the project includes widening the off-ramp from eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road, a new bridge for that off-ramp and the widening of a bridge carrying westbound 215 traffic over the Airport Connector.

The entire project is expected to be finished in the fall.