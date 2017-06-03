UFC 212 breakdown, betting odds and picks

Some fans have moaned that the UFC has yet to put on any big fights in 2017.

It’s more of an indictment on the stature of fights at the top of pay-per-views than the matchmaking, which by the odds has been superb. The UFC is on a nearly unprecedented run of evenly matched pay-per-view main events, and that will only continue when the UFC 212 main card begins at 7 p.m. tonight in Rio de Janeiro.

Fox Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass will air the preliminary portion of the event beginning at 5 and 3:30, respectively.

Jose Aldo is installed as a minus-155 (risking $1.55 to win $1) favorite over Max Holloway (risking $1 to win $1.25) in the featherweight unification championship bout. That makes it five straight pay-per-views, every one so far this year, where the line in the main event is less than 2-to-1.

Unsurprisingly given the close nature of the odds, underdogs and favorites have split to each go 2-2 in the previous four.

Check out below if our panel of ESPN Radio’s Steve Cofield (31-14 year to date), the Sun’s Ray Brewer (28-17) and the Sun’s Case Keefer (27-18) is going with the favorite or the underdog tonight, along with their picks on every other fight accompanied by betting odds and breakdowns.

