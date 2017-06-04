Casino promotions: June 4-10

SUNSET STATION

Birthday Cash Boxes

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 25

Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Drawing for players of table games. Win up to $2,500.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+

Date: Tuesdays, June 6-Aug. 29

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

• • •

Sunday Funday

Date: Sundays, June 4-Aug. 27

Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Pop your Way to Winning

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29

Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.

• • •

Jet Ski giveaway

Date: Through June 24

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is a Jet Ski or $5,000.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: June 4-July 31

Time: Sundays and Mondays

Information: Earn 2x points on video poker and 5x on reels and table games.

• • •

Deep Eddy Vodka giveaway

Date: Thursdays through June 29

Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of vodka. Different flavors offered at each weekly giveaway.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

$100,000 Splash of Cash Wheel Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $3,000. Receive entries though play on machines, bingo or table games. Earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays.

• • •

$45,000 Sizzlin’ Summer table drawings

Date: Fridays in June

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $2,000.

• • •

Summer Scratch kiosk game

Date: Mondays in June

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one free play; earn 10 points for an additional swipe. Win slot play, cash, points and food.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 4x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.

• • •

$25,000 Free Slot Play Hot Seats

Date: Thursdays in June

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One machine player chosen every 15 minutes; a table games player will be chosen hourly. Win up to $200 in play.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Spa

Date: June

Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 anytime points to receive a choice of select 25-minute spa services.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Buffets

Date: June

Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill

Date: June

Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 anytime points for a meal.

• • •

TUSCANY

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Fridays in June

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Play and Win

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 250 slot points to receive a prize.

• • •

Thank You Seniors Thursdays

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Members older than 50 receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.

• • •

Gift Day Sundays

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On June 4, the gift is a snack and dip bowl.

• • •

Spin to Win slot tournament

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 same-day slot points for one tournament entry. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays through July 25

Information: From June 18 to 20 and June 25 to 27, earn 750 base slot points or $50 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a travel kit. From July 16 to 18 and July 23 to 25, earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a carry-all.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays in 2017

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points

Date: Wednesdays in 2017

Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.

• • •

Pick Your Poison kiosk game

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 30

Information: Earn 200 base points to play game. Win slot play, dining credits, points and more.

• • •

WESTGATE

$30,000 Ale Yeah! scratch card giveaway

Date: June

Information: Redeem one scratch card for every 250 points earned. Win slot play.

• • •

CANNERY

Vintage Vegas Collect-n-Win

Date: June

Information: Prizes include drawing entries, bonus points, slot play and food credits. Game piece prizes can be combined to win up to $75 in slot play or collect all game pieces to win up to $100.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

$55K Vintage Vegas cash drawings

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive an entry for every 100 same-day base points. Win up to $2,000.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Wine giveaway

Date: Fridays in June

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a bottle of wine with up to $500 in play or cash.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Eastside Extra Thursdays

Date: Thursdays in June

Information: Earn 400 points on slots or 48 points playing table games to receive a gift. Gift selections include a folding chair, portable cooler, outdoor table, an 11-piece barbecue tool set and more.

*Valid at Boulder Highway location.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

$100,000 June jackpot giveaway

Date: Saturdays through July 1

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Ten names will be drawn each week. Top prize is $10,000.

• • •

ALIANTE

Sand-Sational table games drawings

Date: Fridays through June 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a share of $7,000 in cash and prizes.

• • •

Friday-Saturday point multipliers

Date: June 9, 10, 16 and 17

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Mondays in June

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Gifts include a cell phone holder, a combination light, window shade and trunk organizer.

• • •

ORLEANS

Gift giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in June

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include pajama shorts, a three-piece light set, sunglasses and a tote bag.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Lucky Monday Table Drawings

Date: Mondays in June

Time: Hourly, 7-10 p.m.

Information: Up to 10 table game players can win $500 in chips.

• • •

Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament

Date: Wednesdays in June

Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m. Final round at midnight

Information: Enter for a chance to win a $3,000 prize package. $50 entry fee.

• • •

Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice Blackjack Tournaments

Date: Saturdays and Sundays in June

Time: Saturday tournaments at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Sunday tournaments at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000. $25 entry fee.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

Big Spin Hot Seats days

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June

Time: Every 30 minutes from 1 to 7 p.m.

Information: Win dining comps, slot dollars and up to $1,000.

• • •

SUNCOAST

Point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

$20,000 Hot Seat Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a $100 or $500 Suncoast chip each drawing night.

• • •

Dining discount

Date: June

Information: Earn 400 same-day base points on slots and video poker games to receive a $10 food credit voucher at Du-Par’s Restaurant.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: June 4 and 11

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 base slot points to receive a gift. Selections include photo frames and multi-use pliers.

• • •

ELDORADO

Buffalo point multipliers

Date: Sundays

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.

• • •

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

• • •

Earn 100 Points, Get $5

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.

• • •

Mystery Mondays

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a mystery prize. Earn 500 points to receive a $10 food credit voucher.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Sterling Edge 55+ Club

Date: Thursdays

Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Pump & Pantry

Date: June

Information: Earn a $50 Chevron Gas Card or $50 Smith’s Food and Drug Gift Card by redeeming $25 or 8,333 base points on South Point slot machines. To receive a gift card, players must earn points from June 1 to June 30. All points must be redeemed by July 3. Limit of 10 total cards.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.

• • •

Mystery Mondays

Date: Mondays in June

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.

• • •

Free play bonus

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Receive $5 in slot play when you earn 100 points.

• • •

Saturday Early Rewards

Date: Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Win $100 cash or $120 in slot play.

• • •

Rolling for Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Earn 100 Points, Get $5

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays

Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.

• • •

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

• • •

STATION CASINOS*

$2 Million Viva Vacations Points & Prizes Giveaway game

Date: Fridays-Sundays in June

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

• • •

Baggage Claim Swipe & Win

Date: Tuesdays in June

Information: Earn 10 base points to play.

• • •

Viva Vacations Gift Days

Date: Thursdays in June

Information: Earn 500 same-day base points. On June 8, receive a bottle of Sutter Home wine.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker and table games.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Fiesta, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset Station properties.

• • •

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Hot Streak Hot Seat

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: Every 30 minutes, 6-8 p.m.

Information: Individuals can win up to $100 in chips. Plus, everyone playing at the hot seat table will receive $25 in chips.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in June

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

• • •

June Gift Giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in June

Information: Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On June 7, receive a bottle of Seagram’s Apple Vodka. On June 14, receive a bottle of Chateau St. Jean Soiree Red. On June 21, receive a 12-pack of Pearl Vodka. On June 28, receive a bottle of Bay Bridge Chardonnay.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Swipe & Win Summer Break

Date: Fridays in June

Information: Earn five points to play.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Mystery Cash Grab

Date: Saturdays in June

Information: Earn 200 points to play. Win up to $500.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

PLAZA

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.