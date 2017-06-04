Casino promotions: June 4-10

Sunday, June 4, 2017 | 2 a.m.
SUNSET STATION
Birthday Cash Boxes
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 25
Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Drawing for players of table games. Win up to $2,500.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+
Date: Tuesdays, June 6-Aug. 29
Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
• • •
Sunday Funday
Date: Sundays, June 4-Aug. 27
Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.
• • •
Pop your Way to Winning
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29
Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight
Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.
• • •
Jet Ski giveaway
Date: Through June 24
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is a Jet Ski or $5,000.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: June 4-July 31
Time: Sundays and Mondays
Information: Earn 2x points on video poker and 5x on reels and table games.
• • •
Deep Eddy Vodka giveaway
Date: Thursdays through June 29
Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of vodka. Different flavors offered at each weekly giveaway.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
$100,000 Splash of Cash Wheel Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $3,000. Receive entries though play on machines, bingo or table games. Earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays.
• • •
$45,000 Sizzlin’ Summer table drawings
Date: Fridays in June
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $2,000.
• • •
Summer Scratch kiosk game
Date: Mondays in June
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Receive one free play; earn 10 points for an additional swipe. Win slot play, cash, points and food.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Wednesdays in June
Information: Earn 4x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.
• • •
$25,000 Free Slot Play Hot Seats
Date: Thursdays in June
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One machine player chosen every 15 minutes; a table games player will be chosen hourly. Win up to $200 in play.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Spa
Date: June
Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 anytime points to receive a choice of select 25-minute spa services.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Buffets
Date: June
Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill
Date: June
Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 anytime points for a meal.
• • •
TUSCANY
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Fridays in June
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Play and Win
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Earn 250 slot points to receive a prize.
• • •
Thank You Seniors Thursdays
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Members older than 50 receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.
• • •
Gift Day Sundays
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On June 4, the gift is a snack and dip bowl.
• • •
Spin to Win slot tournament
Date: Saturdays in June
Time: Noon-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 same-day slot points for one tournament entry. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays through July 25
Information: From June 18 to 20 and June 25 to 27, earn 750 base slot points or $50 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a travel kit. From July 16 to 18 and July 23 to 25, earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a carry-all.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays in 2017
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points
Date: Wednesdays in 2017
Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.
• • •
Pick Your Poison kiosk game
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 30
Information: Earn 200 base points to play game. Win slot play, dining credits, points and more.
• • •
WESTGATE
$30,000 Ale Yeah! scratch card giveaway
Date: June
Information: Redeem one scratch card for every 250 points earned. Win slot play.
• • •
CANNERY
Vintage Vegas Collect-n-Win
Date: June
Information: Prizes include drawing entries, bonus points, slot play and food credits. Game piece prizes can be combined to win up to $75 in slot play or collect all game pieces to win up to $100.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
$55K Vintage Vegas cash drawings
Date: Saturdays in June
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive an entry for every 100 same-day base points. Win up to $2,000.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
Wine giveaway
Date: Fridays in June
Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table game points to receive a bottle of wine with up to $500 in play or cash.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
Eastside Extra Thursdays
Date: Thursdays in June
Information: Earn 400 points on slots or 48 points playing table games to receive a gift. Gift selections include a folding chair, portable cooler, outdoor table, an 11-piece barbecue tool set and more.
*Valid at Boulder Highway location.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
$100,000 June jackpot giveaway
Date: Saturdays through July 1
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Ten names will be drawn each week. Top prize is $10,000.
• • •
ALIANTE
Sand-Sational table games drawings
Date: Fridays through June 30
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a share of $7,000 in cash and prizes.
• • •
Friday-Saturday point multipliers
Date: June 9, 10, 16 and 17
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Mondays in June
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Gifts include a cell phone holder, a combination light, window shade and trunk organizer.
• • •
ORLEANS
Gift giveaway
Date: Tuesdays in June
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include pajama shorts, a three-piece light set, sunglasses and a tote bag.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Receive 10x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Lucky Monday Table Drawings
Date: Mondays in June
Time: Hourly, 7-10 p.m.
Information: Up to 10 table game players can win $500 in chips.
• • •
Lucky Money Baccarat Tournament
Date: Wednesdays in June
Time: Hourly, 8-10 p.m. Final round at midnight
Information: Enter for a chance to win a $3,000 prize package. $50 entry fee.
• • •
Hit Me Once, Hit Me Twice Blackjack Tournaments
Date: Saturdays and Sundays in June
Time: Saturday tournaments at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Sunday tournaments at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000. $25 entry fee.
• • •
SAM’S TOWN
Big Spin Hot Seats days
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in June
Time: Every 30 minutes from 1 to 7 p.m.
Information: Win dining comps, slot dollars and up to $1,000.
• • •
SUNCOAST
Point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Receive 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
$20,000 Hot Seat Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Time: 7-11 p.m.
Information: Table game players will have a chance to win a $100 or $500 Suncoast chip each drawing night.
• • •
Dining discount
Date: June
Information: Earn 400 same-day base points on slots and video poker games to receive a $10 food credit voucher at Du-Par’s Restaurant.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: June 4 and 11
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 200 base slot points to receive a gift. Selections include photo frames and multi-use pliers.
• • •
ELDORADO
Buffalo point multipliers
Date: Sundays
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.
• • •
Prime Generation Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.
• • •
Earn 100 Points, Get $5
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.
• • •
Mystery Mondays
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a mystery prize. Earn 500 points to receive a $10 food credit voucher.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Sterling Edge 55+ Club
Date: Thursdays
Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
Pump & Pantry
Date: June
Information: Earn a $50 Chevron Gas Card or $50 Smith’s Food and Drug Gift Card by redeeming $25 or 8,333 base points on South Point slot machines. To receive a gift card, players must earn points from June 1 to June 30. All points must be redeemed by July 3. Limit of 10 total cards.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.
• • •
Mystery Mondays
Date: Mondays in June
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Receive 5x points on slot machines.
• • •
Free play bonus
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Receive $5 in slot play when you earn 100 points.
• • •
Saturday Early Rewards
Date: Saturdays
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information: Win $100 cash or $120 in slot play.
• • •
Rolling for Dough
Date: Fridays
Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
Earn 100 Points, Get $5
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays
Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.
• • •
Ice cream giveaway
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.
• • •
STATION CASINOS*
$2 Million Viva Vacations Points & Prizes Giveaway game
Date: Fridays-Sundays in June
Information: Earn 10 base points to play.
• • •
Baggage Claim Swipe & Win
Date: Tuesdays in June
Information: Earn 10 base points to play.
• • •
Viva Vacations Gift Days
Date: Thursdays in June
Information: Earn 500 same-day base points. On June 8, receive a bottle of Sutter Home wine.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker and table games.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Fiesta, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset Station properties.
• • •
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Hot Streak Hot Seat
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Time: Every 30 minutes, 6-8 p.m.
Information: Individuals can win up to $100 in chips. Plus, everyone playing at the hot seat table will receive $25 in chips.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in June
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
• • •
June Gift Giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in June
Information: Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On June 7, receive a bottle of Seagram’s Apple Vodka. On June 14, receive a bottle of Chateau St. Jean Soiree Red. On June 21, receive a 12-pack of Pearl Vodka. On June 28, receive a bottle of Bay Bridge Chardonnay.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
Swipe & Win Summer Break
Date: Fridays in June
Information: Earn five points to play.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
Mystery Cash Grab
Date: Saturdays in June
Information: Earn 200 points to play. Win up to $500.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Nifty 50 slot tournament
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.
• • •
PLAZA
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
• • •
$50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.
