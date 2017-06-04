Recipe: Osrow’s chicken wings with butter-spiked Buffalo sauce

Courtesy

T-Mobile Arena’s Hyde Lounge is a swank space perched at the top of the venue, but this menu favorite is deliciously down-to-earth.

A great Buffalo wing doesn’t need fancy ingredients or embellishments, and this one smartly relies on the battle-tested flavor of Frank’s RedHot mixed with plenty of butter to add richness and soften the heat.

To make the dish the way Hyde does, you’ll need a smoker and a deep fryer, though executive chef David Mangual provided workarounds for those without the heavy equipment. It’s not football season, but don’t wait to wing-ify. You’d be surprised how quickly 5 pounds of chicken this tasty disappears.

Ingredients and directions for sauce (will make more sauce than needed)

• 1 gallon Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wing Sauce

• 1 lb unsalted butter

1. Pour hot sauce into a large saucepan and bring to a low simmer.

2. Cut butter into cubes and slowly add to hot sauce, whisking in.

3. Once fully incorporated, remove from heat and set aside.

Ingredients and directions for wings

• 5 lbs chicken wings

• Buffalo sauce to coat (see above recipe)

• salt and pepper to taste

• 9 stalks celery

• 1 qt ranch or bleu cheese dressing of choice

1. Preheat smoker to 250 degrees with any untreated hardwood. If you don’t have a smoker, try a charcoal grill with wood chips.

2. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and place on wire racks. Put racks in smoker and cook for 1 hour, refilling wood when needed. Allow wings to cool completely.

3. Preheat fryer to 350 degrees and then cook wings for 7 minutes. If you don’t have a fryer, fill up a pan halfway with oil and fry on a stovetop (oil temperature can be gauged with a basic candy thermometer).

4. Toss wings in a mixing bowl with enough hot sauce to coat the skin, and add salt and pepper to taste. (Excess sauce can be refrigerated for later use.)

5. Slice celery stalks on the bias into 3-inch segments (about 1 stalk per serving).

6. Fill small ramekins with ranch dressing.

7. Plate the wings and garnish with celery sticks and dressing.