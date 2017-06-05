$25 million donation to help UNLV medical school become reality

Yvonne Gonzalez

CARSON CITY — An anonymous donor is helping put $25 million toward the UNLV medical school.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said during a Monday news conference that his rough estimate is that the state has invested over $80 million in the project over the past two sessions, but that a school needs to be built.

He said the facility would be a game-changer for Southern Nevada residents.

“Las Vegas is the largest metropolitan area in the country without a medical school,” he said. “It’s important that we have that resource.”

The governor said he received a call two weeks ago from an anonymous donor who agreed to contribute if lawmakers would approve the initial investment.

“This would be the catalyst that would provide for the amount of funding to once and for all begin construction on a medical school for Southern Nevada,” he said, adding that legislative leaders immediately embraced the idea.

The school’s first class of students is expected to start in the fall.

The state’s contribution to complete planning and begin construction of a new building for the UNLV School of Medicine is included in Senate Bill 553. Lawmakers need to approve the bill with the state’s $25 million contribution before the end of the legislative day.