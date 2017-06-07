Report: 2 more Las Vegas area Kmart stores closing

Elise Amendola / AP

Two Kmart stores in the Las Vegas Valley have been marked for closure, among 49 locations the struggling retailer is closing nationwide, according to a news report.

The stores at 3760 E. Sunset Road in Las Vegas and 732 S. Racetrack Road in Henderson are set to shut down, with most closures coming in September, according to the Business Insider news website.

A list released internally on Tuesday noted that 49 stores across the U.S. would shut down this year, including the two Southern Nevada locations, the site reported.

This is the second wave of closures for Kmart. Earlier this year, 150 Kmarts were closed, including the Horizon Ridge location in Henderson.

After the latest announced closures, four Kmart locations will remain in the valley.