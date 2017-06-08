Brandon McCoy invited to USA Basketball tryout

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun

UNLV fans are already excited about incoming recruit Brandon McCoy, and the anticipation will only heighten if the five-star center begins his freshman season with a gold medal around his neck.

McCoy will have that opportunity, as USA Basketball announced Thursday that McCoy is one of 28 players who have been invited to try out for the U19 Men’s World Cup national team later this month.

Training camp for the U19 team will run from June 18-25 at the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. If McCoy makes the final 12-man roster, he’ll travel with the team to compete in the FIBA U19 World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, from July 1-9.

Some incoming UNLV recruits are already enrolled in summer classes, but it’s unknown if McCoy is on campus. The current academic semester runs from June 5 to July 11.

Coach Marvin Menzies took to Twitter to congratulate McCoy on the training camp invitation:

This won’t be McCoy’s first experience with USA Basketball. He tried out for the U18 team last year but did not make the final cut.

McCoy is the most decorated recruit to choose UNLV in two years under Menzies. The 7-footer averaged 29 points and 13 rebounds at Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) last year, and he was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.

