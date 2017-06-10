Overnight work set for 215 Beltway ramps in southeast part of valley

The ramp from westbound Warm Springs Road to the westbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday nights through the end of June because of ongoing construction, a Clark County spokesman said this week.

Affected drivers should follow a detour to Las Vegas Boulevard or find alternate routes. The ramps to and from McCarran International Airport and the 215 Beltway will not be affected.

The closure is part of the Phase 2 – Airport Connector Project, which includes construction of a recently opened flyover ramp and bridge connecting the southbound Airport Connector to the eastbound 215; widening the off-ramp from the eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road and construction of a new bridge for that off-ramp; and the widening of a bridge carrying westbound 215 traffic over the Airport Connector.

The entire project is expected to be finished in the fall.

County officials noted two other traffic projects in the area:

• The off-ramp from the eastbound 215 Beltway to Eastern Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11, to 6 a.m. Monday, June 12, because of construction in the area. Affected drivers should instead exit the freeway at Windmill Lane or Pecos Road.

• Previously announced lane shifts and lane reductions on Eastern Avenue between the 215 Beltway and Serene Avenue will continue through June 30 because of a repaving project.

Eastern Avenue, usually with three travel lanes in each direction in this area, is reduced to two lanes in each direction during the day and on weekends. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday nights.

Access to businesses along this part of Eastern Avenue will remain open during construction, county officials said.