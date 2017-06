Scooter rider critically injured in crash with cement truck

A scooter rider suffered life-threatening injuries today in a crash with a cement truck that shut down the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

The intersection was closed in all directions as about 2:15 p.m.

The scooter rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Additional details were not provided.