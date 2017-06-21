CCSD Trustee Cranor resigns to attend law school at BYU

Clark County School District Trustee Erin Cranor announced Wednesday she will resign this summer to attend law school at Brigham Young University.

Cranor told the board she was recently awarded a fellowship to earn a joint degree so she can practice law in social justice and civil rights.

“I have tried to do as much good as possible with the skill set I already have.,” Cranor said. “I am very excited about this opportunity to qualify myself further to make a positive difference in education over the rest of my life.”

Cranor, who represents District G, was first elected to the CCSD board in 2010. Her resignation will become effective Aug. 16. Her current term runs through December 2018. The Board of School Trustees will appoint a replacement for Cranor to fill the remainder of her term.

Trustee President Deanna L. Wright praised Cranor for her leadership.

“Trustee Cranor was a steady voice for fiscal responsibility and accountability on the Board of School Trustees,” Wright said. “She is closely in touch with her community and was an advocate for schools and students. We wish her the best as she pursues this next opportunity to serve students.”

Cranor, a Southern Nevada resident since 1995, holds a bachelor's degree in human biology, with a minor in chemistry, from Brigham Young University.

Before she was elected, Cranor chaired the Nevada Legislative Audit Oversight Committee and the Attendance Zone Advisory Commission. She was president of the CORE Community Education Advisory Board and PTA president at Tomiyasu Elementary School.

As a trustee, she served as president of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and president of the Nevada Association of School Boards.