Live blog: Golden Knights set to reveal initial roster to conclude expansion draft

The day is finally here.

From the initial season ticket drive to the NHL’s announcement it would bring a team to Las Vegas, and from naming the team to breaking ground on its state-of-the-art practice facility, it’s all led up to this. No single day so far will mean more in Golden Knights’ franchise history than today.

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee submitted his 30 expansion-draft selections, one off of each existing franchise, to the league at 7 a.m. this morning. They will be made official and announced to the public starting at 5 p.m. tonight at T-Mobile Arena as part of the NHL Awards festivities.

"I think it’s going to be a pretty good team," McPhee said on Tuesday. "We’re happy that, you know, we got a lot of defensemen, we got really good goaltending, we’ve got a lot of centers and we’ve got scoring on the wings. Should have good speed, so it’s going to be a good team."

Wedged between the NHL's biggest stars receiving yearly honors, fans will watch the Golden Knights reveal their roster.

As the selections are announced, keep in mind that McPhee has conducted as many as 15 side deals with other teams. The Golden Knights will be loaded with draft picks for the next three seasons in exchange for not picking some of the better players available.

Here are the players reportedly heading to Las Vegas.

Anaheim Ducks: Vegas will select Clayton Stoner instead of Josh Manson or Sami Vatanen and in return the Ducks will give them Shea Theodore.

Chicago Blackhawks: Vegas will select Marcus Kruger and in return Chicago will give them Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Columbus Blue Jacket: Vegas will take on David Clarkson's contract in exchange for Columbus' 2017 first round pick and a prospect. The Golden Knights will select William Karlsson.

Dallas Stars: Vegas will select Cody Eakin.

Detroit Red Wings: Vegas will select Tomas Nosek.

Los Angeles Kings: Vegas will select Brayden McNabb.

Minnesota Wild: Vegas will select Eric Haula in exchange for also receiving prospect Alex Tuch.

Montreal Canadiens: Vegas will select Alexei Emelin.

Nashville Predators: Vegas is expected to select James Neal.

New York Islanders: Vegas will select Mikhail Grabovski and receive a first round pick in exchange for not selecting certain players. J-F Berube is also believed to be involved in the deal.

Ottawa Senators: Vegas will select Marc Methot, who could be traded to another team.

Philadelphia Flyers: Vegas will select Pierre-Edoardo Bellemare.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Vegas will select Marc-Andre Fleury and is also expected to receive a draft pick.

St. Louis Blues: Vegas will select David Perron.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Vegas will select Jason Garrison in an unknown deal with the Lightning.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Vegas will select Brendan Leipsic.

Follow along with the Sun all night as we post and update every pick in real time, and join in on the fun in one of the biggest nights in our city’s sports history.