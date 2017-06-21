U.S. 95 lanes to shift for ‘Big Squeeze’ work

The "Big Squeeze” is pinching drivers into a new lane pattern today.

Drivers on northbound U.S. 95 will be shifted to the outside lanes between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl through mid-September, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Southbound lanes of U.S. 95 will remain unchanged.

The “Big Squeeze,” where lanes were restricted from four to two lanes as part of Project Neon, began in March. About 10,000 motorists an hour during peak driving times are affected by restriction.

“Although the lane capacity remains the same, this is a significant lane shift,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “As such, we are cautioning motorists to take their time when traveling through the new configuration, and reorient themselves with the changes. We also remind commuters that speeding fines are double through an active work zone. So, be patient. Progress is coming.”

With a new 81-foot-tall, 2,606-foot-long high occupancy vehicle (HOV) flyover being constructed as part of Project Neon, the lane configuration was necessary to conduct the work.

The 18-span, two-lane precast concrete bridge is supported by 19 columns and will help create 22 adjoining miles of carpool lanes between U.S. 95 and Interstate 15. A span is the distance between two bridge supports.

Additionally, crews will redo one mile of U.S. 95 concrete pavement that was last improved 25 years ago.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes, if possible.

“The Big Squeeze” is a phase of Project Neon, the $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

For the latest information on Project Neon click here, download the free smartphone and tablet app, or call 702-293-6366.